WVU preparing for multiple QB possibilities against Cyclones
It’s quickly becoming an old hat for Tony Gibson.
Another week, another challenge when it comes to preparation. That challenge?
For the third time in four games against FBS opponents, West Virginia will be facing the possibility of seeing one of several different quarterbacks on the field.
So it’s nothing new for Gibson and the rest of the Mountaineers to be ready for anything that can be thrown their way from the quarterback spot.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news