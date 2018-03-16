“You don’t see it all the time. It’s like a guy said to me what makes it so effective and I said if you walked out of your hotel and some guy got in your face and followed you around everywhere that you went, wouldn’t that bother you? And he said ‘yeah,’ and I said that’s what we try to do for 40-minutes.”

Well Huggins, as he usually does, has a story for that, too.

With that trust comes the understanding that playing that way is going to allow some layups at times, other times open shots but it’s all part of the process. But what makes it so effective?

“If you don’t trust, it’s not going to be any good,” head coach Bob Huggins said.

Especially when you want to do it for extended periods of time. While it hasn’t been the case this year as much, West Virginia has built its reputation on the back of its makeover with pressure defense.

Trust on the floor, trust in the system - trust the process as they say.

It’s become what the Mountaineers have been known for on the court, as the goal is to force mistakes and turn that into points on the other ends. Getting more shots is always important and that is one way to accomplish that goal.



“That’s how we get our offense, turning people over and making them uncomfortable and getting easy buckets at the other end,” junior forward Esa Ahmad said.

Still, Huggins can’t help but point the finger at himself some for some of the deficiencies that this group has had with the press in this current campaign.

West Virginia forced 17.8 turnovers per game in 2015, 20 a season ago ranking right at the top of college basketball. This year? The Mountaineers are still in the top five but are down to 16.5 per game.

“First of all, I didn’t do a very good job recruiting to this system,” he admitted.

The Mountaineers don’t have the size and athleticism at the guard position they’ve had in the past when the Mountaineers could roll out players like Tarik Phillip and Jaysean Paige off the bench. And they’ve struggled in one paramount department when it comes to pressing.

“We don’t have near the foot speed and we had before,” Huggins said.

An important aspect to the press because it requires covering a significant amount of ground in quick bursts over the course of the game. The Mountaineers simply aren’t as athletic as they were before.

At least not consistently. There have been times it’s been good though and that all comes back to trust. And it’s been warranted through the results.

The style has helped West Virginia move on to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances after the only two seasons a Huggins coached Mountaineers team did not make the field.

So while this hasn’t necessarily been the best edition of the press, it still is effective especially against teams that don’t typically see it.

That unfamiliarity is a big part of the equation and West Virginia hopes that the trust in the system plays out on the floor against Murray State. A team that is equipped with talented guards that can play well in transition.

“I think over the long haul it’s been good for us,” Huggins said.