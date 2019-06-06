Greene put on a show displaying his trademark quick release with the ball jumping off his hands in the short to intermediate levels while also displaying touch on the deep ball. He was consistently the best signal caller in attendance from start to finish leading to the selection.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene received a ratings bump by Rivals.com after an impressive spring camp season where he put on a show at the Camp Series Event in Tampa earning MVP honors in a landslide over the rest of the competition.

Head coach Neal Brown is in his first season at West Virginia and has a four-star quarterback commitment in his recruiting class.

“He won that MVP by so much. He was the best quarterback there and it wasn’t close,” South-east analyst Rob Cassidy said at the time.



The 6-foot, 175-pounder, would then perform well enough at The Opening camp in Nashville that he was selected for the National Elite 11 Finals. He was one of 20 signal callers that have been invited to compete from June 28-30 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Over 700 quarterbacks competed in the regional events across the nation in order to be selected.

Greene will compete there for the opportunity to compete in the Elite 11, which serves as a showcase for the nation’s best quarterback prospects annually.

After evaluation, Rivals.com elevated Greene to the No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class and assigned him as a 5.8 four-star prospect a rise from his initial three-star ranking. He is the first four-star high school quarterback prospect to be committed to the Mountaineers since former signal caller turned Biletnikoff Finalist David Sills in the 2015 recruiting cycle.

Other four-star quarterbacks this decade include William Crest in 2014 and Barry Brunetti in 2010.

So outside of Greene there have been three other four-star high school quarterback prospects that eventually signed with West Virginia in the last decade.

Not too bad for the first high school quarterback commitment taken by Brown and his staff as his ascension up the rankings continues to showcase the talent level that the coaches saw early on when he was a regular visitor during their stint at Troy.

Greene also has been active on the recruiting trail looking to build the best class possible around him. He was on campus June 2 as well to compete in the Mountaineers one-day camp and was impressive throughout the day throwing the football.

“I’m into working and now I can help West Virginia win the Big 12 championship by building the best class I can,” he said.