It’s often said that teams make their biggest jumps from week one to week two.

Perhaps the same can be said for freshmen as well?

Leddie Brown could serve as prime example of just that.

It wasn’t that he struggled in the opener against Tennessee, it was more some of the little things. For example, the running back was spotted approaching quarterback Will Grier prior to the snap to get instructions on what exactly he needed to do. That at times comes with being a freshman.

But only a game later, things looked markedly different as he was the first in a crowded backfield to eclipse the 100-yard mark this season.

Brown accounted for 115 yards on 15 carries but perhaps more impressive was the fact that according to Pro Football Focus 73 of those yards came after contact. It was the type of performance that has put the Delaware native in line for a larger role moving forward according to coordinator Jake Spavital.

“I think when you have that type of guy that can make those type of plays and keep the ball moving forward after contact you have to keep giving him the ball to see what happens,” Spavital said.

The plan coming into the game was to get Brown more touches by expanding his usage from outside short yardage packages to getting him into the open field as well. By the end of the game his 215-pound frame became useful in pounding the defense and moving the sticks.

“He was the guy we just kept feeding the ball to,” he said.

Now only a hard runner, Brown is now starting to understand the timing of the plays on the gap schemes as well as inside or outside zone. Developing into an all-around back, Brown also has fared well in pass protection showcasing the ability to step up and block safeties and linebackers.

“There’s a lot that goes on in the heat of battle,” he said.

Spavital isn’t ready to map out and science to how the running backs will be utilized moving forward but admits that the performance of Brown has put him in line for even more opportunities. And the ongoing competition in the backfield will only continue to raise the level of the play as a group.

There are some reasons to be excited about the true freshman especially if its next jump from game to game is anywhere close to what he experienced from his first to his second.