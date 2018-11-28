SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Playing Rider at this junction of the season is in the best interest of the West Virginia basketball team.

Well, there is a catch to that.

“It’s only in our best interest if we win,” head coach Bob Huggins said.

And there is some truth to that. Because this is the time of game that helps prepare a team for what lies with an early season opponent that while might not carry the name value makes up for it on the floor.

The Broncs, yes that’s their actual nickname, aren’t your typical early season mid-major team. They are coming off a 22 win season in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and were denied an NCAA berth only because they weren’t able to win their conference tournament in a one bid league.

“They were far and away the best team in the league they just got beat in the tournament which happens,” Huggins said.

As a way to avoid a repeat of last year Rider has added several power five opponents including West Virginia and Washington State as well as UCF, who they lost to earlier in the season 84-70.

At 2-1 Rider is positioned over West Virginia in the NET rankings used to evaluate NCAA Tournament teams coming in at 121 while the Mountaineers are perched at 147 at 3-2. So there are clear benefits for the Mountaineers to find a way to beat the Broncs Wednesday night inside the Coliseum.

The two losses for the Mountaineers already came at the hands of a pair of quality mid-major programs in Buffalo and Western Kentucky and with the slate set to get considerably harder in the near future with Florida, Pittsburgh and Rhode Island all on the horizon this serves a key early season contest.

“It’s still a tough road ahead of us but hopefully it’s worthwhile,” Huggins said.

Rider is led in scoring by sophomore forward Dimencio Vaughn, who averages 17.3 points per game to go along with six rebounds while sophomore Jordan Allen comes in at 15.7 points per game on the wing. It’s an experienced group that meshes well together and understands where each other are on the floor at all-times if they get into trouble according to Huggins.

While not the biggest team they rebound the ball well and throw a lot of different things on the defensive end as well as show some variety of presses.

But what does it all boil down to?

“We’re going to have to play,” Huggins said.

That they are if the Mountaineers want to take a step forward in the early season slate.