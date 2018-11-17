While there isn’t going to be a board on the field Saturday that won’t stop a chess match from unfolding when the West Virginia offense lines up against the Oklahoma State defense.

Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital will have the task of game planning for a much different style of Cowboys defense than what they’ve shown in past meetings.

Jim Knowles is in his first year atop the Oklahoma State defense and has them positioned third nationally in sacks with 3.6 per game.

That total is ten off from setting a new school record in Stillwater, while the Cowboys also are ranked 13th nationally in tackles for loss showing a knack for causing disruption behind the line of scrimmage.