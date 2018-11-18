West Virginia didn’t win the Myrtle Beach Invitational but the Mountaineers closed things on a high note beating St. Joe’s 97-90 in the third place game.

Junior guard James Bolden did not play due to an injury which inserted Haley into the starting lineup but it was the other upperclassmen that picked up the slack for the Mountaineers.

Junior Lamont West scored a career high 27 points, with 17 coming in the first half, while junior Sagaba Konate finished with 15 points and senior Esa Ahmad had 12 points, all of which came in the second half. Redshirt junior Wesley Harris also put together a productive game with 13 points.

After 22 turnovers against Western Kentucky, the Mountaineers took better care of the basketball with only 12 miscues displaying a much better ability to spread and pass the ball with 19 assists on 28 made baskets.

West Virginia was especially effective from deep hitting 15-28, while shooting 50-percent from the floor overall in the game.

The Mountaineers started fast out of the gates, the St. Joe’s was able to take an early 13-9 lead at the five minute mark in large part thanks to a trio of three-pointers. But one noticeable difference for West Virginia was getting the ball into Konate in the post as he accounted for 8 of the first 16 points.

The teams would go back and forth in the first half with the Mountaineers trailing 30-29 with 8:17 to play. The Hawks continued to shoot the ball well making five of their first eight from deep. West also would heat up hitting four threes himself to push the Mountaineers ahead 40-38 with five minutes left in the half.

West entered halftime with 17 points as the Mountaineers led 51-49 at the half.

The two teams would go back and forth through the first eight minutes of the second half with the score tied at 64.While it was two other upperclassmen in the first half, senior Esa Ahamd scored seven points in the second showing much more aggression on the offensive end.

West Virginia would stretch the lead to the largest in the game at 76-69 with 10:18 left after yet another West three, his sixth of the game. After St. Joe’s leading scorer Charlie Brown fouled out, the Mountaineers pushed the advantage out to 11 with only 7:29 left.

West Virginia was able to keep the Hawks at a distance for the remainder of the game.