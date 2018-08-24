If West Virginia wants to win its first Big 12 Championship on the football field, it’s no surprise which team the Mountaineers are projected to be chasing.

While West Virginia was selected No. 2 in the pre-season conference media poll, Oklahoma sits at the top with an overwhelming 46 of the available 52 votes.

The Sooners have established a recent run of dominance in the Big 12 winning each of the last three years, including a pair of trips to the College Football Playoff.