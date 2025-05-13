WVU Rosters Undergo Change in Football and Hoops, Baseball Title Chase

On this episode, they discuss the madness that has been the spring transfer portal window for WVU Football, as well as the recent additions in the last few weeks for men's basketball. They then get into baseball closing in on a historic Big 12 regular season title.

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker bring another episode of the WVSports.Com podcast.

