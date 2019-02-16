SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (10-15, 2-10) fell to No. 14 Kansas (20-6, 9-4) in Lawrence Saturday by a score of 78-53, making it the seventh straight season the Mountaineers have failed to beat the Jayhawks on the road.

With Sagaba Konate and James “Beetle” Bolden still sidelined due to injury, the short-handed Mountaineers were without senior Esa Ahmad and junior Wesley Harris who were both dismissed from the team this past week.

West Virginia was dominated all game long by Kansas and shot just 33.9 percent from the field while committing 24 turnovers.

The Mountaineers were led by Lamont West and Chase Harler, who each scored 11 points as Kansas had five different players in double figures.

In his first career start, Emmitt Matthews, got West Virginia on the board first with a basket which was then followed by one from Quentin Grimes to tie the game at 2-2.

Lamont West then hit a jumper to put the Mountaineers ahead by two points again, but Kansas would again answer right back with a layup from David McCormack. A pair of free throws from Devon Dotson then gave the Jayhawks their first lead of the game at 6-4.

Brandon Knapper would then hit a three-pointer for West Virginia which put the Mountaineers back on top at 7-6, but an 11-0 run from Kansas gave the Jayhawks a 17-7 lead with 11:46 left in the first half.

Logan Routt ended the Kansas run with a layup which cut West Virginia’s deficit down to eight points. West Virginia big man Derek Culver would later leave the game and the Mountaineers would surrender a 10-0 run which put the Jayhawks up by a score of 27-11 at the 6:11 mark.

Culver later returned to the game, but Kansas would close the first half on a 16-5 run as turnovers and lack of offense plagued West Virginia as the Mountaineers find themselves down 43-16 at halftime.

West Virginia’s scored a season-low 16 first half points and finished the first half shooting just 7-of-28 from the field and had more turnovers (12) than made shots.

The Mountaineers came out a little more aggressive in the second half and cut their deficit down to 21 points with 14:10 remaining after a pair of made free throws from Culver.

Kansas, though, kept its foot on the gas pedal and extended its lead later on to 57-29 with a layup from Mitch Lightfoot. West Virginia responded with layups from Chase Harler and Culver which made it a 24-point game in favor of the Jayhawks at 57-33 with just over 11 minutes left in the game.



From there, the Mountaineers, who still remain winless against Kansas on the road, wouldn’t get any closer to the Jayhawks and suffered their third consecutive loss.



West Virginia will have a quick turnaround and will host No. 18 Kansas State Monday in Morgantown for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off.

