No. 12/13 West Virginia (3-0, 1-0) opened up Big 12 play with a 35-6 rout of Kansas State (2-2, 0-1) Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Mountaineers didn’t have an ideal start to Saturday’s game, but rallied with big offensive plays and a tough, physical performance from their defense to earn the victory.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier finished 25-for-35 with 356 passing yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. Wide receiver Marcus Simms caught five of those passes for a career-high 136 yards and one touchdown.

For Kansas State, quarterback Skylar Thompson completed 11 of his 17 passes for 145 yards with wide receiver Isaiah Zuber catching 10 passes for 133 yards.

West Virginia received the ball first to start the game, but the drive ended with Grier throwing his second interception of the year on a deep pass near the goal line intended for Marcus Simms.

Kansas State would then take over at its own six-yard line, but the West Virginia defense came up with a stop and forced a punt. The Mountaineers though would give the ball right back to the Wildcats after a fumble between Grier and freshman running back Leddie Brown on a handoff.

After another defensive stop, West Virginia struck first with an 82-yard touchdown pass from Grier to Simms to put the Mountaineers up 7-0 with 4:46 left in the first quarter. The touchdown capped off a two-play, 96-yard drive that took just 35 seconds off the clock.

West Virginia had a chance to extend its lead to two possessions later in the second quarter, but kicker Evan Staley would miss a 51-yard field goal that sailed wide right for his first miss of the year, keeping the score at 7-0 in favor of the Mountaineers with 6:57 left in the first half.

After Tony Gibson’s defense stuffed a Kansas State option play on 4th-and-1, West Virginia extended its lead to 14-0 with a seven-play, 39-yard drive that ended with a one-yard pass from Grier to wide receiver David Sills.

Grier would find Sills for another one-yard touchdown with two seconds left in the first half as the Mountaineers took a 21-0 lead into the locker room.

After one half, West Virginia had a 320-77 advantage in total yards and were 5-for-7 on third down. The Mountaineer defense dialed it up with some blitzes and were hitting on all cylinders, holding the Kansas State offense to just 3.1 yards per play in the first half and on 0-for-6 on third down.

Kansas State opened up the second half by nearly matching its total yards in the first half by driving 70 yards down the field in 11 plays, but the drive ended with a field goal to cut West Virginia’s lead down to 18 points.

West Virginia would answer right back with another long touchdown play as Grier found Tevin Bush for a 62-yard touchdown pass. This marked Bush’s first collegiate touchdown and extended West Virginia’s lead to 28-3 in the third quarter.

A Kansas State fumble on the ensuing drive gave West Virginia the ball on Kansas State’s 17-yard line which eventually led to Grier tossing his third one-yard touchdown pass to Sills to put the score at 35-3 in favor of the Mountaineers with 7:39 left in the third.

Following Grier’s second interception of the game near the end of the third quarter, Kansas State would capitalize with a field goal to make it 35-6 early on in the fourth.

From there, West Virginia continued to keep its distance from Kansas State and earned its first Big 12 win of the season.

The Mountaineers will hit the road next Saturday for a noon contest against Texas Tech.