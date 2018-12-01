SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (5-2) extended its win streak to four games with a 106-72 rout of Youngstown State (3-6) Saturday evening inside the Coliseum.

The Mountaineers put away the Penguins with a late first half run and a dominating second half performance as six different West Virginia players scored in double figures.

James "Beetle" Bolden and Esa Ahmad each led West Virginia with 15 points each and Youngstown State was led by sophomore Garrett Covington, who scored a game-high 20 points.

A Sagaba Konate dunk got things started and a three-pointer from James “Beetle” Bolden gave West Virginia an early 5-0 lead. The score grew quickly to 16-5 in favor of the Mountaineers thanks to a hot start from Bolden, who racked up 11 quick points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting including three three-pointers.

Youngstown State would later climb back into the game with three-pointers from three different players and then back-to-back layups from Covington to come within six points of the Mountaineers.

West Virginia answered back with a three-pointer from Lamont West to take a 27-18 lead near the 10-minute mark in the first half. The two teams went back-and-forth over the next few minutes until a Konate jumper and pair of free throws from Wesley Harris gave the Mountaineers a double-digit lead at 40-29.

Two free throws from Konate then capped off a 6-0 run for West Virginia as the Mountaineers led, 42-29.

Three-pointers kept Youngstown State in the game in the first half as the Penguins cut West Virginia’s lead down to single-digits again with a three-pointer from Michael Akuchie. West Virginia then ended the half on an 11-0 run and took a 55-37 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Bolden led the Mountaineers with 13 first half points as the two teams attempted 45 three-pointers in the game’s first 20 minutes. Covington was the game’s leading scorer after the first half with 16 points.

Like the first half, Konate scored the second half’s first points to extend West Virginia’s lead to 20 points. The two teams would go back-and-forth again as West Virginia maintained its large lead.

A 12-1 run from the Mountaineers over the game’s next few minutes gave West Virginia a commanding 88-57 lead and from there, West Virginia continued to dominant and came up with its fourth consecutive victory.

The Mountaineers will battle Florida at the Jimmy V Classic in New York Tuesday for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off.