It came down to the run as it typically does in November.

No, not that run – the game-winning two-point conversion by Will Grier – but what West Virginia was able to do on the ground throughout the course of the game against Texas.

The Mountaineers rushed for 232 yards on 33 carries or seven yards per pop, breaking touchdown runs of 55-yards and 13-yards while totaling five carries of at least ten yards. All of that with starting left tackle Yodny Cajuste in the locker room for the bulk of the game after being ejected.It was the best that the Mountaineers had done up front all year.

"We did a great job scheming up some things and then just executing the basic fundamentals of run blocking," head coach Dana Holgorsen said.

A mix of inside and outside zone, West Virginia was able to catch the Longhorns out of their gaps or flowing and carved them up by both hitting holes and breaking tackles along the way. The tight end, Trevon Wesco also did his job and the wide receivers also did their job down the field by blocking the defensive backs to help spring longer runs.

“We ran the ball hard,” Holgorsen said.

As a team West Virginia rolled up 578 yards and the offensive line put together their best performance of the season opening holes and clearing way to the backs to pick up chunks. But it wasn’t the initial game plan as the Mountaineers came into it hoping to spread the ball around and get players involved.

It became obvious that the run game was doing its job which opened up even more.

“It makes play calling a lot easier so you’re not always calling pass,” coordinator Jake Spavital said.

The Mountaineers used three different running backs, although it was Martell Pettaway with 121 yards and Kennedy McKoy with 94 more that did the bulk of the work. After struggling to generate push on the ground at times, the situational run game did its job against the Longhorns.

It was an opportunity that the group had been waiting for after some struggles at times. Running backs coach Marquel Blackwell made it clear that the time was now.

“When you get it don’t miss your opportunity,” Pettaway said.

Pettaway didn’t on his 55-yard touchdown run where he was able to break several tackles, something that has been an issue at the second level at times, and keep his balance to scamper into the end zone. It was the longest scoring play of the season on the ground for the Mountaineers.

“I definitely saw all grass,” he said.

The fact that the Mountaineers were able to pick up chunks forced Texas to adjust and the threat of the run allowed things to come up in the passing game as well.

That was evident on the final drive of the game as well as West Virginia was facing a running clock with 2:34 remaining and still elected to keep the football on the ground three different times for 20 yards.

And it was the threat of the run that allowed Gary Jennings to get behind the defense for what would be the game winning touchdown after a brief pause on play-action at the 33-yard line.

“That run game factors into everything we do. It’s a lot easier when you can get those first downs,” Spavital said.

And they did, racking up 28 in the process. Now heading down the stretch, West Virginia will look to showcase a more balanced attack that could help it reach its ultimate goal. It’s what you have to do in November to win conference crowns

“We got in good run checks and the line was blocking it up and we were hitting holes and we played with passion today and that’s how we’ve got to pay if we want to win in November,” Will Grier added.