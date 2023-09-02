Penn State University is known for Beaver Stadium and the crowds that are drawn in for Big 10 football games, including the famous White-Out game that the Nittany Lions put on each season.

Now that West Virginia is set to face off against Penn State in less than a week, some West Virginia players have respect for Penn State's environment and what its known for, being extremely loud.

Some coaches may teach their players to ignore the noise and disregard the environment, to stay within themselves and not let the crowd influence the play on the field, but in a place like State College, it's almost impossible to ignore.

"I would say it doesn’t really matter but the crowd noise does. From what I’ve heard this is going to be a loud game and the biggest thing is communication with each other when you can’t hear the person next to you," All-American WVU center Zach Frazier said.

Not only is it going to be loud, but it is going to be hostile. Players understand this and are aware of the implications, especially since many label this game as a local rivalry.

"Kind of a regional rivalry, I guess it’s an old rivalry. I grew up kind of watching them from afar," Frazier said. "Really just watching night games and white outs like we’re about to play in, that’s definitely exciting. Growing up watching those games as a kid and getting to play in it."

Penn State has had its moments of being one of the most electric atmospheres in college football, such as the famous game against Michigan where they were forced to call timeout before their first snap.

However, there's more pressure for WVU in this game than a regular Big 10 matchup in Happy Valley, this game is set for prime time on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

"That’s what you live for, that’s going to be exciting, I can’t wait, I'm pumped up. A night game, prime time television that’s as big as it gets, definitely excited for that," Frazier said.

Second-year junior college star, linebacker Lee Kpogba, isn't familiar with Penn State but his mindset this week has really helped keep him going, telling himself that it's still Week One.

"I don't know too much about them. I just know they've got a nice stadium. I don't know too much about Penn State," Kpogba said. "We’re basically just excited to get a chance to prove ourselves. You want to go out there and play the same regardless but it's a little different... it's the first game for both of us."

Senior safety Aubrey Burks has been looking forward to this opportunity since at least high school but probably longer. Leading an inexperienced secondary with new faces looking to build chemistry, he wants to go on the attack against Penn State.

"As a kid coming out of high school waiting to play college ball, this is something you should be excited about," Burks said. "Respect all but fear none. I heard that as a kid. Great team, we want to take the attack to them first. He who hits first always wins."

Burks does enjoy being an underdog though and in the Mountaineer's situation, it's them versus the world to Burks, and in one of the most prominent environments in college football at that.

"We know our backs are against the wall, I love it. It’s always good when somebody doubts you because now you can go prove them wrong. As long as we stick together throughout the year we’ll be just fine," Burks said.

However, Burks left one statement to sum up Saturday's matchup and it seems pretty accurate for what West Virginia, Neal Brown and his players can expect.

"It’s going to be real loud."