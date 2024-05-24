Once again, the Big 12 Tournament did not go how West Virginia baseball envisioned. The Mountaineers turned out an 0-2 performance in Arlington this week, but their postseason chances did not sway because of it.

Unlike a few other Big 12 teams, West Virginia was nowhere near the bubble entering the Big 12 Tournament and despite their two losses, that has not changed.

WVU boasts a 33-22 record, including a 19-11 record in Big 12 play, and a fourth place finish.

WVU's resume puts them in a good spot, as they are No. 37 in the RPI. Two years ago in 2022, WVU also had 33 wins when the field was selected, but their RPI was No. 49, making them miss out on the NCAA Tournament.

By all accounts, WVU is a lock to play in the NCAA Tournament next weekend, it's only a matter of where they are going to end up.

Baseball America's most recent projections on Friday put WVU on the road as a No. 2 seed in Lexington, Kentucky. This is the same place WVU was a two-seed last season, falling to Indiana in the first round game before eventually losing to Kentucky to end their season.

Ironically, WVU is projected by D1Baseball to face Indiana in the first game again this season, while the fourth team in the regional is Bowling Green State.

D1Baseball put out their most recent projections on Friday as well, having West Virginia head to Charlottesville, Virginia, also as a two-seed. WVU is projected to face James Madison in the first round, with Bryant being the fourth team in the regional.

It's hard to imagine in any scenario where the Mountaineers would miss out on the NCAA Tournament.

Their resume includes a series win over projected top-eight national seed Oklahoma, 19 wins in the Big 12, as well as being top-40 in both RPI and strength of schedule.

The NCAA Tournament features 16 regions of four teams, seeded 1-4. It's a double-elimination style tournament, starting on Friday and spanning through the weekend. The winners of those 16 regions then play in the Super Regional round in a three-game series. The eight winners from the Super Regionals are then headed to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The selection show for this year's NCAA Tournament is set for Monday, May 27, at noon. It will be televised on ESPN2.

WVU is vying to make their first Super Regional in school history, having made three regionals since 2017, but never having made it past that round.