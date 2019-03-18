The class of 2013 was ranked No. 27 nationally by Rivals.com and made some significant contributions over the course of their careers, but how does the group stack up when looking back at the impact they had on campus? WVSports.com reviews the class of 2013 and how they stack up once the dust had settled.

Entering West Virginia: Overall, the group was rated as the nation's No. 27 ranked recruiting class with two four-star players and 20 three-star players in the group of 26 prospects. The class of 2013 was the No. 3 class in the Big 12 Conference and had a total of (1 QB, 4 RB, 5 WR, 4 OL, 3 DL, 5 LB, 3 DB, 1 P)

While at West Virginia: The class of 2013 has been a part of 29 wins during the course of four years that the group has been on campus, making bowl appearances in each of those except for the 2013 season. There is still one season of eligibility left for some of the members of the class to add to those totals. This group was key in the transition to the Big 12 Conference.

Player-by-player Review: