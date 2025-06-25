WVU's Steve Sabins Named ABCA East Region Coach of the Year

The recognition keeps rolling in for Steve Sabins.

West Virginia’s first-year head coach was named the 2025 ABCA East Region Coach of the Year, following a historic season that saw the Mountaineers win the Big 12 outright for the first time and reach a second straight NCAA Super Regional.

It’s the second consecutive year the program has earned the honor, with Randy Mazey taking it in 2024. Sabins now joins an elite group of WVU coaches to win the award, alongside Mazey (2017, 2019, 2024), Greg Van Zant (1996), and Dale Ramsburg (1994).

Sabins led West Virginia to a 44-16 record in his debut season, helping the Mountaineers climb into the top 15 of multiple national polls by year’s end. The team was ranked for the ninth straight season.

The award is sponsored by ATEC Sports and handed out by the American Baseball Coaches Association.