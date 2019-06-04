WVU safety Robinson enters name into transfer portal
West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal according to a source.
Robinson, 6-foot-2, 198-pounds, appeared in 25 games over the last two seasons racking up 84 tackles and 7 interceptions and was set to be one of the leaders on the West Virginia defense.
A native of Pittsburgh, Robinson started 20 games during his two-year career in Morgantown and was named as an all-Big 12 first-team member last season.
Robinson would have two years of eligibility remaining as well as a redshirt season. The set-to-be junior does not have to leave the football program by entering his name into the transfer portal but can now be contacted by other schools.
