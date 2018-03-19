Quarterback is not only one of the most important positions on the football field, that translates to a recruiting class as well. Natural leaders, players at the position often become the centerpieces to recruiting efforts for other prospects and develop into the face of the class. West Virginia is still in the market for a signal caller in the 2019 class and several options are emerging as prospects high on the board.

WVSports.com takes a look at several of those players and what's the latest with each.