West Virginia will open the season against a Buffalo team that returns plenty coming off a trip to the NCAA Tournament. But before the focus can turn completely to the Bulls, head coach Bob Huggins has some issues with his own team to sort out first.

Those issues are with the roster and determining who’s in and who’s out of the lineup and which players will be available for him to use in the season opener.

Redshirt junior James “Beetle” Bolden has been battling an issue with stretched ligaments in his wrist which has sidelined him for both the Gold-Blue intra-squad scrimmage and the exhibition against Penn State.