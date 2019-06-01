WVU set for battle against Duke
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - Friday night’s Morgantown Regional matchup between West Virginia and Fordham didn’t have an ideal start.
In fact, head coach Randy Mazey was very well concerned after just the first inning when junior left-handed pitcher Nick Snyder allowed one run on three hits as Fordham jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and silenced the packed house at Monongalia County Ballpark early on.
“I was worried, because you just don’t hit Snyder like that,” Mazey said. “No one has done that all year, and I thought they came out and had a few hits. I thought, ‘Oh lord, what are we in for tonight?’ He settled in and got through a couple more innings and got his stuff back.”
The Mountaineers (38-20) survived the first inning, but survived it by countering Fordham’s greatest strength in baserunning.
Entering Friday, the Rams were first in the country in stolen bases, averaging 2.95 per game.
However, Fordham’s strength was shut down by the Mountaineers as the Rams failed to steal a single base all game. The first and last out of the top of the first came on failed steal attempts with senior catcher Ivan Gonzalez throwing a pair of runners out at second base.
“We talked about their running game coming into it and how many bases they’ve stolen,” Mazey said. “Without the caught stealing to start the inning and the caught stealing to end the inning, we might not have survived that first inning.”
That would be one of the sparks that the team needed and behind a record-breaking crowd of 4,355 at Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineers were able to seal a 6-2 regional win with a three-run third inning and insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
“I think they really helped us win that game,” Mazey said. “It’s not easy to throw a strike when there are 4,300 people yelling at you. Big asterisk to crowd tonight for helping us win that one.”
Now West Virginia’s focus shifts to No. 3 seed Duke, a matchup that is scheduled to begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
The Blue Devils (32-25) earned their first win of the regional by upsetting No. 2-seeded Texas A&M by a score of 8-5 Friday afternoon.
But no matter the opponent, West Virginia is looking to keep building momentum and take it one game at a time.
“We’re just going to take the momentum that we have right now and take it game-by-game, pitch-by-pitch, like we always do,” Gonzalez said. “It just comes down to us playing Mountaineer baseball. We have to make the right plays, we have to make the right pitch. We’ve just got to execute. We’re going to take that into tomorrow.”
Duke lights it up against Texas A&M
Duke’s win over the Aggies may have been surprising, but what was even more surprising is how the Blue Devils pulled off the victory.
The Blue Devils were able to knock Texas A&M junior left-hander and ace John Doxakis off his rhythm as he surrendered four earned runs during the loss, the most he’s allowed all season.
Overall, Duke racked up eight runs on 11 hits and the eight runs were scored in two different innings. Four were scored during the fourth inning and the other four in the eighth.
“You can’t really tell by scouting reports and watching them on TV how extremely physical they are,” Mazey said. “There’s not many people that have beaten that starter from A&M and they stood in there and turned some balls around.”
Duke is a team that brings a lot of postseason experience after falling just one win short of advancing to the College World Series last season.
Even though the Blue Devils aren’t exactly ranked high statistically in hitting and pitching categories, they are a team that can dominate both on the mound and at the bats and cannot be taken lightly.
“I sure hope our guys aren’t going to come into this game feeling good about not having to play A&M-type stuff because Duke is every bit as good as any team here,” Mazey said.
“So (Alek Manoah) is going to have to be good tomorrow because you know they’re going to be up for the challenge. They’re well rested, they played this afternoon and it’s going to be a dogfight. Every game of every regional is so I got no reason to believe that tomorrow won’t be the same way.”
Manoah takes in atmosphere
Speaking of Manoah, West Virginia’s ace was apparently relieved that he was not starting Friday’s game, according to Mazey.
Manoah is a high energy player and has only struggled this season when he tries to do more than what he’s capable of.
When fans flooded into Monongalia County Ballpark, Manoah admitted to Mazey that he was glad he wasn’t named the starter, saying that he needed to see and absorb the electric atmosphere first so he knew what to expect come Saturday.
“I think had he gotten the ball tonight he would’ve been trying to throw it right through the catcher,” Mazey said. “Tomorrow I think he’ll settle in and do what he does.”
Morgantown Regional Schedule
SATURDAY (6/1):
Game 3: (2) Texas A&M vs. (4) Fordham - 2 p.m. ET
Game 4: (1) West Virginia vs. (3) Duke - 7 p.m. ET
SUNDAY (6/2):
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser - Noon ET
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner - 6 p.m. ET
MONDAY (6/3)
Game 7: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner - 4 p.m. ET (if necessary)
