MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - Friday night’s Morgantown Regional matchup between West Virginia and Fordham didn’t have an ideal start.

In fact, head coach Randy Mazey was very well concerned after just the first inning when junior left-handed pitcher Nick Snyder allowed one run on three hits as Fordham jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and silenced the packed house at Monongalia County Ballpark early on.



“I was worried, because you just don’t hit Snyder like that,” Mazey said. “No one has done that all year, and I thought they came out and had a few hits. I thought, ‘Oh lord, what are we in for tonight?’ He settled in and got through a couple more innings and got his stuff back.”



The Mountaineers (38-20) survived the first inning, but survived it by countering Fordham’s greatest strength in baserunning.



Entering Friday, the Rams were first in the country in stolen bases, averaging 2.95 per game.



However, Fordham’s strength was shut down by the Mountaineers as the Rams failed to steal a single base all game. The first and last out of the top of the first came on failed steal attempts with senior catcher Ivan Gonzalez throwing a pair of runners out at second base.



“We talked about their running game coming into it and how many bases they’ve stolen,” Mazey said. “Without the caught stealing to start the inning and the caught stealing to end the inning, we might not have survived that first inning.”



That would be one of the sparks that the team needed and behind a record-breaking crowd of 4,355 at Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineers were able to seal a 6-2 regional win with a three-run third inning and insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings.



“I think they really helped us win that game,” Mazey said. “It’s not easy to throw a strike when there are 4,300 people yelling at you. Big asterisk to crowd tonight for helping us win that one.”



Now West Virginia’s focus shifts to No. 3 seed Duke, a matchup that is scheduled to begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.



The Blue Devils (32-25) earned their first win of the regional by upsetting No. 2-seeded Texas A&M by a score of 8-5 Friday afternoon.



But no matter the opponent, West Virginia is looking to keep building momentum and take it one game at a time.



“We’re just going to take the momentum that we have right now and take it game-by-game, pitch-by-pitch, like we always do,” Gonzalez said. “It just comes down to us playing Mountaineer baseball. We have to make the right plays, we have to make the right pitch. We’ve just got to execute. We’re going to take that into tomorrow.”