Bob Huggins admittedly doesn’t remember much from his college career.

But one thing really stands out.

“I remember playing in the Garden,” he said.

The Garden he’s referring to would be none other than Madison Square Garden or what is commonly referred to as “The Mecca of Basketball” or “The World’s Most Famous Arena” or a host of other names.

The home of the New York Knicks, the Garden has long been right at the center of the basketball world given its significance and history when talking about the sport. Little has changed on that front but Huggins recalls walking into the arena as a player and experiencing all the sights and sounds.

“The Knicks were finishing up practice as we were walking in,” he said.

It’s the type of venue that has made reputations over the years on the hardwood with players putting together big games on the grandest of stages.

That’s also been true for Huggins, as well as West Virginia, with both having plenty of fond memories playing in the building including claiming the 2010 Big East title over Georgetown.

And now his current basketball team will get the chance to potentially make their mark as the Mountaineers are set to play Florida in the Jimmy V Classic. It’s the third time that West Virginia has participated in the event after losing to Davidson in 2008 and then Virginia in 2015.

“I think it’s great that these guys get to experience playing in the Garden,” he said.

It’s not something that is lost on the players either, even those with experience.

“Honestly we’ve all been talking about it,” redshirt junior James Bolden said. “This is like one of the best arenas where you can play at. This is like a dream come true for us and we just want to go in there and show what we can do.”

The Mountaineers will get the late tipoff game and with that comes even more additional exposure. The match up should also provide a good measuring stick for how far the young team has come while winning four games in a row after a disappointing 2-2 start which saw the Mountaineers drop from the top 25 polls for the first time in over a year’s worth of polls.

Since that start, West Virginia has been able to get relatively healthy with the returns of James Bolden and Sagaba Konate to the starting lineup which alters the effectiveness of the team overall especially when you factor in the youth of the team in key spots such as point guard.

“It’ll be good to see where we’re at,” senior Esa Ahmad said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

As they should considering the stage that it’s set to play out on under the bright lights of the Garden.