For West Virginia against Texas it was a rule of two in the backfield.

Compared a full-blown committee earlier in the backfield with mixing and matching between series with four different options, the coaching staff decided to scale things back and make it a two-man band.

Juniors Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway handled all but five carries against the Longhorns and one of those was given to wide receiver Tevin Bush on an ill-timed fly sweep.

The results?

Those two combined for 26 carries for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That’s an average of 8.2 yards per tote between the two and a total of six carries over 10 yards.

“That’s what we try for. This was the first game we actually had two guys that got into a rhythm, and you didn’t really want to ruin that,” coordinator Jake Spavital said.

Interesting considering the persistence with the four-man committee throughout the first portion of the year but injuries and other issues have forced the two veterans in the backfield to larger roles.

True freshman Leddie Brown still was able to receive four carries for 18 yards, a respectable 4.5 yards per tote but redshirt freshman Alec Sinkfield wasn’t able to get on the field. Some of that is due to a nagging ankle injury but another reason was because the offense was working.

Why try to fix something when it isn’t broken?

“We got those guys the ball a little bit more than we have, and we didn’t rotate as much, which I thought was important. Those guys played as hard as they’ve played, ran hard, made a couple guys miss, stayed on their feet,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said.

But not all of it was solely on the running backs as the offensive line put together undoubtedly its most complete performance of the season not only with their pad level but identifying things and then finishing blocks throughout the course of the game.

That included tight end Trevon Wesco who was dominant from the tight end position and on Pettaway’s fourth quarter touchdown run it was the ever-improving Wesco that cleared out two different Longhorns on the same block.

“Had a little different nature to them,” Holgorsen added.

West Virginia rushed for a total of 232 yards, the most against a Texas team since Maryland rolled up 263 yards against the Longhorns in the 2017 season opener. In fact, only Oklahoma who accounted for 222 yards earlier this season, is the only other team during that span to eclipse 200-yards.

Even if that means narrowing things down to a two-man look. Although some of that is directly related to the fact that West Virginia has not seen as many snaps considering that the Mountaineers only averaging around 65 per game, much lower than many air-raid teams.

That makes it hard to get more players into the mix.

“It’s nothing Sink has done. I have to look for ways to get him out there and play more because he was arguably our best back coming out of the spring and Leddie is a force as a freshman,” he said.

So is the rule of two a thing that will stay?

“That could be a totally different thing this weekend,” Holgorsen said.

The only thing you’ve come to expect from the West Virginia backfield is indeed the unexpected.