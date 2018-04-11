West Virginia (15-15) earned its fourth consecutive win with a 12-1 victory over Pitt (17-13) at Monongalia County Ballpark Wednesday night.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Isaiah Kearns made his fourth start of the season and dominated, striking a career-high eight batters and allowing no runs and just two hits in five innings.

Outfielders Darius Hill and Brandon White and shortstop Jimmy Galusky led West Virginia at the bats with Hill racking up a game-high five RBIs and White and Galusky combining for eight hits and four RBIs.

West Virginia wasted no time taking an early lead in the first inning as junior Braden Zarbnisky got on base with a leadoff walk which was followed by an RBI triple from White. A fielder’s choice ground out from Hill during the next at-bat extended West Virginia’s lead to 2-0.

The two teams were both held scoreless in the second inning, but the Panthers looked to be on their way to both tying the game and taking lead as Kearns surrendered a single and two walks. Kearns got out of the inning with a pop-up from David Yanni and the Mountaineers still led 2-0.

West Virginia added to its lead with an RBI ground out from redshirt sophomore Marques Inman in the bottom of the third inning which was followed by a one-out, RBI single from Galusky and then a sacrifice bunt from Zarbnisky which made it 5-0 in favor of the Mountaineers.

An infield single from White then scored Galusky from third base, giving West Virginia a 6-0 lead over the Panthers through four innings.

Kearns continued his dominance on the mound, striking out the side in the fourth inning and holding Pitt scoreless through five innings to go along with a career-best eight strikeouts. Junior right-handed pitcher Christian Young relieved Kearns to start the sixth and allowed a solo home run to Liam Sabino on his first pitch which cut West Virginia’s lead to 6-1.

Young then retired three straight batters to end the inning and the Mountaineers poured it on in the bottom of the sixth. Galusky got on base with a double which was followed by walks to Zarbnisky and White.

Hill then cleared the bases with a two-out, three-run RBI double to make it 9-1 in favor of the Mountaineers through six innings. Young followed with three straight strikeouts in the top of the seventh to preserve West Virginia’s eight-run lead.

The Mountaineers then made it 12-1 with a three-run eighth inning and from there, sophomore right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah came on the mound in the ninth and earned his first save of the season.

The Mountaineers will host Oklahoma State for a three-game series starting Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark at 6:30 p.m.