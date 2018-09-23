WVU Snap Counts: Kansas State
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Kansas State.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Will Grier*
|
64
|
37
|
27
|
Jack Allison
|
3
|
1
|
2
--West Virginia was able to get backup Jack Allison into the game but only for three snaps late into the contest.
