West Virginia (12-15) split a doubleheader with UNLV (23-10) Friday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers struggled on the mound in both games, but evened the series up after rallying behind from a six-run deficit during the second game of the afternoon. Sophomore designated hitter Marques Inman led the Mountaineers, going a combined 4-of-5 at the plate to go along with two home runs.

The first game of the doubleheader was a seven-inning game then and was followed by a full nine-inning game.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah made his eighth start of the season during Friday’s first game, but had a rough outing. He threw 29 pitches alone in the first inning and didn’t get an out until the fifth batter of the inning as UNLV jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the top half of the first inning.

West Virginia managed to get on the board in the bottom half of the first inning with a sacrifice fly from Darius Hill, which scored Braden Zarbnisky from third base, but the Mountaineers would leave the bases loaded after Isaiah Kearns and Chase Illig each lined out to end the inning.

Manoah’s day then came to an end in the second after he walked a batter and allowed a single which then brought sophomore right-handed pitcher Cody Wood to the mound. Wood then walked Kyle Isbel on four pitches, but got out of the inning with a pop-up and back-to-back strikeouts.

After Zarbnisky was stranded on second to end the second inning, Seth Mullis hit a two-run home run to extend UNLV’s lead to 7-1.

West Virginia answered back in the bottom half of the inning as Inman hit a solo home run for his second home run of the year to bring the Mountaineers within five runs. Kyle Gray then got on base with a triple, but was stranded as UNLV took a 7-2 lead into the fourth inning.

The Rebels then extended their lead to 8-2 with a sacrifice fly from Nick Ames off of West Virginia sophomore left-hander, Nick Snyder, who came in for Wood to start off the fourth inning. West Virginia’s struggle to bring in runs continued as UNLV extended its lead to 10-2 in the top of the fifth with two-run RBI single from Dillon Johnson.

Ames added an RBI single to extend the Rebels’ lead to 11-2 in the fifth inning. West Virginia rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning with a pair of runs from RBI singles, but UNLV ended up capturing the 11-4 victory in Friday’s first game.

West Virginia allowed 14 hits against UNLV in the first game and used five total pitchers throughout the seven-inning contest.

The Mountaineers got off to another rough start in the second game of the doubleheader as UNLV jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with an RBI double from Nick Rodriguez, an RBI groundout from Ames and a two-run home run from Max Smith in the first inning.

West Virginia went down in order in the bottom half of the first, but sophomore right-handed pitcher Kade Strowd rebounded with a seven-pitch second inning and retired UNLV in order. The Mountaineers then got on the board with an RBI single from Andrew Zitel that scored Inman from third base.

The two teams failed to score in the third and fourth innings, but a three-run fifth inning from UNLV allowed the Rebels to take a commanding 7-1 lead. Inman answered back with his second solo home run of the day to bring West Virginia within five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Strowd was pulled from the game after the fifth game, allowing seven runs on nine hits in six innings and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Young put together a solid performance in relief, striking out two batters and not allowing a single hit or run in two innings.

West Virginia then out together a rally in the eighth inning which included an RBI single from Gray, a three-run RBI double from Chase Illig and a fielder's choice, which tied the game up at seven heading into the ninth.

Senior right-handed pitcher Shane Ennis then came on the mound for the Mountaineers in the ninth and gave West Virginia a chance to win it in the ninth by throwing a shutout inning. Gray completed the comeback with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth which scored Zarbnisky from third and gave West Virginia an 8-7 win.

The series between West Virginia and UNLV will be decided Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark at noon.