WVSports.com takes a look at the players that enrolled at West Virginia in January to participate in spring football and how each of them could factor into the depth chart for the upcoming season.

This includes both the freshmen and junior college transfers that will be in the mix, while not included are walk-ons or Western Kentucky transfer Skyler Simcox.

So which players have the best shot to make their mark?

We revised our original list and re-rank them.