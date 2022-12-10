The Mountaineers were undefeated at home coming into the contest and continued that tonight against a tough UAB squad.

Things started off scary for West Virginia, as Emmit Matthews went down after a collision on WVU’s first offensive possession of the game, and headed to the locker room. Jimmy Bell threw down a thunderous dunk for the first Mountaineer points of the night to complete the possession, however.

Kedrian Johnson hit back to back pullup jumpers at the 15 minute mark to put the Mountaineers up 10-7. Soon after, following a double technical, Emmit Matthews re-entered the game, a positive sight for West Virginia. Just a few moments later, he hit a three ball for his first points of the night.

James Okonkwo and Josiah Harris entered the game at the 11 minute mark for the first time in the game, and Erik Stevenson immediately found Okonkwo open under the basket for a nice finish.

FAU’s Eric Gaines threw down an and-1 alley-oop dunk with nine minutes to play in the first, putting the Blazers up 18-15. Emmitt Matthews hit his second three of the night on the next possession to tie the game back up. He’d hit his third on the possession after that.

Kedrian Johnson made a tough and-1 lay to put WVU up by two with six minutes remaining in the half.

A West Virginia steal and jumper by Tre Mitchell lit up the Coliseum, forcing UAB to call timeout with 4:19 to go in the first. The Mountaineers had gone on a 7-0 run at this point, and UAB hadn’t scored in over three minutes.

Joe Toussaint scored on a tough solo drive and drew an offensive foul on the inbounds pass following his bucket to go to the freethrow line where he made both. He then got a steal on the other end to finish out the half.

The Mountaineers led by nine at a score of 40-31 at the break. Kedrian Johnson and Emmitt Matthews led the Mountaineer scoring with 11 apiece, and Joe Toussaint added eight of his own.

Jimmy Bell kicked off the second half the same as he did the first, scoring the first bucket for the Mountaineers, on a nice hook shot.

A transition three from UAB's Jordan Walker tied the game at 45-45, after five minutes of play in the second.

West Virginia got their lead back up to seven following a block by Joe Toussaint and three by Tre Mitchell at the other end, prompting a UAB timeout.

Another Emmitt Matthews three pointer put West Virginia up by double digits with eight minutes remaining in the game.

The Mountaineers controlled the game from there on out, securing the 81-70 victory. They will next play on Sunday, December 18th against Buffalo.



