No. 9 West Virginia (8-1, 6-1) extended its win streak to three games with a 47-10 rout over TCU (4-6, 2-5) Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Despite a rough start to the game, West Virginia’s offense erupted for over 500 total yards, 24 second quarter points and went on a 33-0 run on its way to a lopsided win.

West Virginia senior quarterback Will Grier threw for 343 yards on 25 completions with three touchdowns and an interception as TCU’s Michael Collins finished 22-of-37 for 229 yards and one touchdown

West Virginia got the ball first to start off the game, but punted the ball away after a three-and-out. TCU then drove down into the red zone with the help of a 35-yard pass from Collins to Jalen Reagor.

The Mountaineer defense managed to hold the Horned Frogs to a field goal and TCU took a 3-0 lead with 8:10 left in the first quarter. It wasn’t until the beginning of the second quarter when West Virginia got on the board with a 47-yard field goal from Evan Staley to tie the game at 3-3.

West Virginia and TCU exchanged punts throughout most of the second quarter, but that changed when the Mountaineers took the lead with a 33-yard touchdown run from Kennedy McKoy.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Mountaineers kicked the ball short and were able to recover it inside TCU’s 20-yard line. West Virginia then took a two-possession lead with a one-yard touchdown rush from Martell Pettaway, putting the score at 17-3 with 3:42 left until halftime.

After West Virginia’s defense forced a three-and-out, the offense continued to roll and extended the team’s lead to 24-3 as Grier found a wide open Trevon Wesco for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The Mountaineers took that 24-3 lead into halftime, outgaining TCU, 269-114, in total yards in the first half.

TCU got the ball to start the second half, but the drive ended in a safety for West Virginia after Collins was called for intentional grounding while he was in the end zone.

West Virginia would get the ball and add yet another touchdown with a one-yard rush from McKoy for his second touchdown of the afternoon, giving the Mountaineers a 33-3 lead over the Horned Frogs early in the third.

After West Virginia’s defense got a stop, the ball on the ensuing TCU punt hit a West Virginia player and was recovered by the Horned Frogs. TCU capitalized on this opportunity, scoring its first touchdown of the game with a 28-yard pass from Collins to Reagor to put the score at 33-10 in favor of the Mountaineers.

Another West Virginia touchdown near the end of the third made it 40-10 as Grier connected with Gary Jennings for a nine-yard touchdown pass.

The Mountaineers continued to roll on all three sides of the ball and the offense would score early in the fourth with a four-yard touchdown pass from Grier to David Sills to give the Mountaineers a 47-10 lead.

From there, West Virginia continued to take care of business, earning its third straight win.

The Mountaineers will hit the road for a matchup against Oklahoma State next Saturday.