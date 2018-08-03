In the never-ending arms race that is facility improvements across the college football landscape, West Virginia has some work to do to match its peers inside its own conference.

Don’t take my word for it, here’s the thoughts of director of athletics Shane Lyons.

“If you look nationally, we are getting way behind. In the league, to be completely candid, we are probably tenth in the league from a football standpoint, from an operations center standpoint. No one wants to be last,” Lyons said.