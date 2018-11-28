WVU still searching for answers on defensive end of the floor
West Virginia is searching for answers on the defensive end.
Yes, a program that has generally been defined by what it does on that end of the floor is still in the process of trying to come up with an identity this year.
It’s something not many expected to say about the Mountaineers basketball program but that’s exactly where we find ourselves.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news