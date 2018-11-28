SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (4-2) picked up its third straight win by defeating Rider (2-2) by a score of 92-78 Wednesday night inside the Coliseum.

Without big man Sagaba Konate in the lineup, the Mountaineers got off to a slow start but were able to overcome it with a team effort, key performances from their reserves and a 46-36 advantage on the boards. Lamont West led the team with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting and Esa Ahmad tallied 16 points.

West Virginia guard James “Beetle” Bolden was in the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s contest after missing the team’s two previous games, but didn’t see any minutes during the second half. He finished the game with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting and was 3-of-5 from downtown.

Freshman Jordan McCabe came off the bench and delivered a career-high eight assists for the Mountaineers and big man Logan Routt, who started in place of Konate, brought down a career-high eight rebounds. Freshman Emmitt Matthews also added 11 points.

West Virginia got off to a rough start, missing its first six field goals as Rider jumped out to an early 6-0 lead. The Mountaineers though were able to go on a 9-0 run and led by three points at the 16:13 mark in the first half.

Rider would go on a run of its own, scoring eight straight points to regain the lead as West Virginia went on a cold streak. A couple of free throws from Wesley Harris ended Rider’s run, but a three-pointer Frederick Scott extended Rider’s lead to 19-14 with 11:21 left until halftime.

The Mountaineers were held scoreless for over two minutes as the Broncs led, 21-14. Esa Ahmad ended West Virginia’s scoring drought with a layup. A layup from Logan Routt and Bolden’s third three-pointer of the game tied the game up at 21.

A 7-0 run from Rider followed which gave the Broncs a 28-21 lead with 6:45 remaining in the first half, but the Mountaineers would respond with an 11-0 run to regain the lead, 32-28. The 11-0 run included two three-pointers from Lamont West and a three-pointer and layup from Ahmad.

Back-and-forth scoring concluded the first half and a late three-pointer from West extended West Virginia’s lead to 43-36 heading into halftime.

Jordan Allen and Rider wasted no time when the second half got underway as Allen nailed a three-pointer to bring the Broncs within four points of West Virginia.

The Mountaineers countered that with a three-pointer from Brandon Knapper, who started the second half at point guard in place of Bolden. This began an 11-0 run for West Virginia, giving the team a 56-39 lead with 16:21 left to play.



West Virginia continued to maintain its lead over the next five minutes and led the Broncs 66-51 at the 11:09 mark after an alley-oop from Jordan McCabe to Emmitt Matthews.



At one point, West Virginia led by 19 points, but Rider managed to cut that lead down to 12 with another three-pointer from Allen.

The Mountaineers though managed to keep their distance from there with a late 7-0 run, earning their third straight win.



West Virginia will take on Youngstown State at the Coliseum Saturday for a 4 p.m. ET tip-off.