No. 14/17 West Virginia improved to 2-0 on the season with a 52-17 win over Youngstown State during its home opener Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Although West Virginia committed 12 penalties for 114 yards, the Mountaineers racked up 31 second half points behind total rushing yards and quarterback Will Grier’s 332 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

After a shaky offensive start that included Grier throwing his first interception of the season in Youngstown State territory, the Mountaineers got the ball back after getting a defensive stop and drove 99 yards down the field in 10 plays to take an early 7-0 lead thanks to a nine-yard touchdown run from Alec Sinkfield, his first in his college career.

The Mountaineer defense then forced a three-and-out and despite two false start penalties, the West Virginia offense would take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter with a 10-play, 68-yard drive that ended with Gary Jennings catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Grier.

On the ensuing drive, the Penguins would answer back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a four-yard touchdown pass from VanGorder to Miles Joiner, cutting West Virginia’s lead to 14-7 with 9:01 left in the first half.

A sloppy offensive drive from West Virginia followed and Youngstown State would take over at its own seven-yard line, but the drive would eventually stall after the Penguins got to its own 40-yard line.

West Virginia would get the ball on its own 35-yard line after the ensuing punt and extend its lead back to 14 points as Grier found Jennings in the end zone for the second time of the game for a 24-yard score.

The Mountaineers took a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime and led the Penguins in total offensive yards (305-111) and were 6-for-8 on third downs. West Virginia though committed six penalties for 49 yards after one half, surpassing last week’s total of four penalties for 35 yards.

West Virginia’s defense forced a three-and-out to start off the second half and the Mountaineers extended their lead to 28-7 as Grier found jennings in the end zone for the third time of the night for a 33-yard score.

However, the Penguins would answer back with a score of their own as Tevin McCaster scored on a 13-yard rush to cut West Virginia’s lead to 28-14 with 9:29 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing drive, it looked as if freshman Leddie Brown had his first rushing touchdown for West Virginia, but it was called back for a holding penalty. However, a 25-yard completion from Grier to Marcus Simms on fourth down set up a one-yard touchdown run from Brown.

West Virginia’s defense then forced its first turnover of the season with an interception from Dravon Askew-Henry which then set up an eight-yard touchdown run from Kennedy McKoy, extending West Virginia’s lead to 42-14 late in the third.

Youngstown State then added a 45-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter, but West Virginia would add another touchdown as Dominique Maiden caught his first touchdown of his career early in the fourth as Grier connected with him for a 40-yard touchdown, ging West Virginia a 49-17 lead.

From there, West Virginia added a field goal and played its reserves.

The Mountaineers will head back to North Carolina next Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. matchup against N.C. State.