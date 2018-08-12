What are you waiting for because the deal is only around while supplies last!

Tyron Carrier says West Virginia's approach to the spread offense is a bit different from a receivers standpoint.



And that, in turn, has led to greater versatility at the position. The reason? Many teams utilize both an inside and outside receivers coach, which provides both positives and negatives.

The former is that the players get more individualized instruction and intricacies of the X or Y, the H or Z. The latter is that, because all the wideouts are not often in the same room, they aren't as easily able to flip between inside and outside.

The Mountaineer coaching staff's approach has instead been to place all the receivers under the guidance of Carrier - along with an assist at times from head coach Dana Holgorsen - so that every player in thee room gets coaches up on all positions and can thus better move between slots pending match-ups, injuries and the other minutiae of the season.

"That’s the point," said Carrier, who enters his third season at WVU. "It’s not the traditional way of doing a spread offense, having an inside and outside receiver coach. (Instead), we’re all in one room. So we’re all hearing the same thing. You get to see the other position, you get to see me critique and coach the other position.

"That’s the goal. If you play inside, you can play Y or H. If you play outside, you can play X or Z. So, it’s in the making more than anything. Especially with those older guys, they know everything. That makes my job 20 times easier also."

As does having three players who at times flirted with being amongst the best in the nation at their respective strengths. David Sills tied for the national lead in touchdowns with 18, despite a backslide toward the end of the season that saw him catch just three TDs over the final six games. Much of that came after teams began to consistently double team the junior after he put up a whopping 15 scores over the first six games, including consecutive three-touchdown games versus Texas Tech and Baylor.

But that was when the ability to spread the ball came into focus and Ka'Raun White elevated his play. White finished with 1,004 yards (and 12 TDs) to Sills' 980 yards, and pieced together performances of 167 and 168 yards against Iowa State and Kansas State just as Sills performance began to dip due to foes having a safety over the top.

The always dependable Gary Jennings? He amassed a team-best 97 catches for 1,096 yards and the single, lonely touchdown against Virginia Tech. Other than that 60-yard catch-and-romp through the Hokies' defense to tie the contest at 24-24, Jennings never again found the end zone, which became a sort of running joke despite the excellence of play. That a player could put up the numbers and continual solid performances of Jennings and simply not score more than once was what one would assume an incredible statistical oddity even considering the goal line penchant to find Sills.

"We have to get Gary in the end zone more this year," offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said. "I was laughing because at (Monday's) practice he makes a phenomenal play – catches it and goes out at the half yard line. Gary’s got a ton of catches. We just have to get him in the end zone. It’s comforting for a quarterback when you have two guys. You have some guys that you are comfortable with, and from Will (Grier's) standpoint that’s unbelievable."

Of now, Sills remains at X with Jennings at Y or H. Speedy junior Marcus Simms (6-0, 194 lbs.) is working into becoming a starter, potentially at the Z position, which gives the Mountaineers a deep threat which can challenge vertically and take the top off a defense much like Shelton Gibson. Factor in Alabama transfer T.J. Simmons, who Holgorsen praised for handling practices like a professional, and freshman Sam James, a legit catch-and-run threat underneath, and West Virginia has the depth and breadth of talent to rank as one of the top receiving units in the Big 12 and perhaps nationally.

"Sims, Sills, Jennings, T.J., (Dom) Maiden, they are special from a maturity level," Carrier said. "It's not about how many yards I got, how many touchdowns I got. It's about the team. It's the overall purpose of winning. David said it the other day: They can't just double me. They are going to have to figure out how to stop these other guys, too. You want to hear that. Let David say 'Let them double team me and let the other guys eat."

Which is the plan, as well as better utilizing the running game. It's given Spavital and the offense the myriad of tools and talents needed for nearly every variety of situation.

"We obviously know that we have a lot of experience coming back this year," Sills said. "A lot of people played a lot of significant roles for us last year. Everyone’s really a year better. That’s something we can definitely build off of.

"We have high expectations. We’re an older team with a lot of experience coming back on both ends of the ball. We feel good that we’re competing and getting better. We’re going in with a mindset that, at the end of the day, we just want to win. Figure out how to do it week in and week out and, at the end of the day, we want to win."