Coming off of a dominant 13-0 victory against the Red Raiders the day before, key home runs gave West Virginia another W, 5-3, on their Senior Day.

Texas Tech came out strong, getting out to an early 2-0 lead in their first two innings at bat, but Grant Hussey (who hit two home runs the day prior) brought in a run for the Mountaineers in the bottom of the second via an RBI double.

Texas Tech singled to kick off the third, but would hit into a double play on the next at bat. WVU finished the third inning by adding a second run to tie the game at 2-2.

In the fourth inning, the Red Raiders jumped back ahead by one on a sacrifice fly-out to put the game at 3-2 going into the fifth.

Three quick groundouts by Texas Tech put the Mountaineers back up to the plate, where JJ Wetherholt was able to capitalize with a homer to once again tie the game.

The sixth inning is where West Virginia was finally able to get some unrequited success, pulling ahead by two on a two-run home run over the center field fence by McNeely.

Texas Tech was unable to respond at the top of the seventh, and JJ Wetherholt kept the momentum moving with a double, before stealing third. The inning closed without any runs, however, and WVU remained ahead 5-3.

Neither team was able to score in the eighth either, giving the Red Raiders one more chance to score twice.

They were unable to do so however, and WVU took the win at home on Mothers Day.