WVU takes on two-point attempts
Perhaps you noticed West Virginia line up for a pair of two-point conversions in the season opener.
One was unsuccessful, the other the ball was never snapped as the Mountaineers took a delay of game and simply attempted an extra point from five yards further out.
Well get used to it.
That could become the norm for the offense after touchdowns as the coaching staff is spending more time on that aspect of the game.
