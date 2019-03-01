SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





It might have taken 27 games for it to happen, but Bob Huggins finally heard it.

In the huddle against TCU, he witnessed something occur for the first time this year, an element that had been missing as West Virginia limped to a 10-17 record in a largely forgettable season. Something that had been a staple with players such as Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles over the years.

It’s a key ingredient that all good basketball teams seem to possess; ownership.

“In the huddle they were saying they weren’t going to lose and I haven’t heard that since JC left. They were telling each other, ‘we got to play man, we got to play’ which is pretty good when you’re playing with three or four freshmen,” Huggins said.

Why is that important? Because it’s players taking accountability for their own results, a trait that has been engrained into the DNA of successful Huggins teams over the years.

“It’s a whole lot better if it’s not coming from me,” he said.

As cliché’ as it sounds, that approach paid off as West Virginia was able to outlast the Horned Frogs in triple overtime on the backs of some of those freshmen. It was the first win for the basketball program since Feb. 2, a span of five games, and one that it needed for a number of reasons.

No, it might not propel the club on a run down the stretch but it gives both the young and experienced players alike a sign that their persistence in practice can pay off even with all the turmoil.

“Just been patient, our team has been really patient this year maybe too so. Our backs are completely against the wall and we’re getting better every day,” freshman Jordan McCabe said.

McCabe scored a career high 25 points and dished out 11 assists, the first time that had happened since 1990, while fellow freshman Derek Culver added 22 points and 21 rebounds, the first time that has occurred since 1977. Two freshmen taking on gigantic roles for their team’s success.

Success that has been hard to come by for several reasons. Huggins has had his work cut out this season with a team that many, including himself, expected to be much better than where it finds itself.

However, issues with injuries, inconsistency and frankly getting back to the West Virginia brand of basketball on and off the floor that had fueled the resurgence have been to blame. That ownership wasn’t the only thing taking place in the huddle that the seasoned coach observed either.

His team was listening.

“When you’re taking you’ve got ten eyes on you. Before when you’re talking you got two guys over in the corner talking about something; I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about and some guys over there getting a drink of water or something,” he said. “It’s the atmosphere of old. It’s not what we had, but it’s the atmosphere that made us pretty dog gone good.”

The Mountaineers seemed to be having fun on the court for the first time in a while the past couple games and with three contests left there’s a chance to get some momentum heading into the conference tournament. Those involved understand it’s a long shot, but you never know.

“We’re not giving up. That’s not in my DNA and there’s a lot of them I don’t think it’s in their DNA. We need to make a run here at the end of the year and then we need to go to the tournament and win,” he said. “I don’t think a post-season deal is totally out of question … it’s happened before.”