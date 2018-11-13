West Virginia wanted to throw a curve ball.

So they did.

The coaching staff came into the game equipped with a different plan on how to attack the TCU defense, one that required a step back into the past of sorts. While the offense is equipped to do it, the Mountaineers had slowed down the pace of play to instead hone in the efficiency aspect of it all.

And that plan had worked increasing third down percentages and red zone numbers across the board from a season ago but this game plan called for a change.