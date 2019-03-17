SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia will officially continue postseason play and has accepted a bid to the Roman College Basketball Invitational.

After failing to win the Big 12 Tournament which would’ve given West Virginia an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Mountaineers (14-20) will host Grand Canyon at the WVU Coliseum this Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.



The CBI consists of 16 teams who play in a single-elimination bracket until the final which will consist of a best-of-three series.



Wednesday’s winner of the West Virginia-Grand Canyon matchup will play the winner of the Coastal Carolina-Howard game in the quarterfinals on Monday, March 25.



Grand Canyon currently holds a 20-13 record and most recently fell in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament title game on Saturday to New Mexico State.



Despite finishing last in the Big 12 following the regular season, the Mountaineers were able to pull off upset wins over Oklahoma and Texas Tech during the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City before falling to Kansas during the semifinals on Friday.



This season marks the first time in four seasons West Virginia didn’t make the NCAA Tournament and the very first time the Mountaineers will play in the CBI, which held its inaugural postseason tournament in 2008.

WVSports.com will have more on this development in the near future.