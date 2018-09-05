SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia certainly had some tricks up its sleeve when it came to the season opener.

One of those was up-front where coordinator Tony Gibson rolled out an even four-man front for a handful of snaps over the course of the game to combat the size of the Tennessee offensive line.

“We have seven or eight guys we rotated in there. We haven’t been able to do that since I’ve been here,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said.

The Mountaineers used a true rotation up front mixing and matching a number of options up front for the first time in recent memory with a mix of experienced graduate transfers, returning players and newcomers that have worked their way into the mix.

“We knew Tennessee was going to get big on us and it was a good feeling to have a 260-pound guy in there instead of a 195-pound, 200-pound guy which we have to do in the scheme we play,” he said.

The defensive line was one of the standouts of the season opener causing disruption by getting into the backfield and putting the Tennessee offense behind the sticks with 7.5 of the 12 team tackles for loss. A big part of that was the play of graduate transfers Kenny Bigelow and Jabril Robinson. As a whole that position was given the player of the game by the coaching staff.

“Having guys like them that are fifth year, sixth year seniors that have played at the highest level and a lot of snaps I’m proud of those guys,” Holgorsen said.

Holgorsen expects that Youngstown State will deploy a similar strategy as Tennessee when it comes to attempting to control the football and take time off the clock. However, the head coach doesn’t expect to see a similar strategy throughout the course of the Big 12 season with a sea of wide open offenses.

The West Virginia offense was particularly efficient in the second half scoring touchdowns on four of five possessions and a lot of that came from how the group was able to control the football and keep the defense off the field. The Mountaineers scored 27 points in the second frame after only netting 13 in the first half and struggling to remain on the field unable to convert a third down attempt.

“I thought we controlled the ball,” he said.

Holgorsen said that all four of his first option wide receivers are considered starters in his mind but in three player sets he will use seniors David Sills, Gary Jennings and junior Marcus Simms. But the good news is that they were able to work in more players than in the past to get fresh bodies on the field.

“We did a lot better job not having starting guys out there all the time,” he said.

West Virginia will play its second game this weekend at home against Youngstown State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. inside Milan Puskar Stadium.