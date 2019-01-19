SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (9-9, 1-5) came up big Saturday afternoon and pulled off an upset win over No. 7/8 Kansas (15-3, 4-2), 65-64, inside the WVU Coliseum Saturday afternoon.



The Mountaineers battled toe-to-toe against the Jayhawks throughout the entire the game and earned the upset win thanks to its aggressive defense that forced 18 Kansas turnovers and double-digit points from James “Beetle” Bolden, Jermaine Haley and Derek Culver.

Kansas scored first with a three-point play from Lagerald Vick, but West Virginia would answer back with back-to-back layups from Haley to take a 4-3 lead.

The two teams traded baskets over the next couple minutes but the Mountaineers managed to take a three-point lead over the Jayhawks with a jumper from Haley and fast-break dunk from Lamont West. During this span, West Virginia turned up its intensity on defense and forced nine Kansas turnovers.

Kansas would answer back with a 6-0 run which gave the team a 15-12 advantage against the Mountaineers with 8:07 left until halftime.

West Virginia regained the lead with back-to-back layups from Bolden, who was playing with an illness. Bolden’s four straight points gave the Mountaineers a one-point lead, but again, the Jayhawks were able to answer back with another 6-0 run to take a five-point lead.

Big man Andrew Gordon came through for the Mountaineers with back-to-back baskets in the paint which sparked a 7-0 run for West Virginia and gave the team a two-point lead over Kansas.

Trailing 23-21, the Jayhawks tied the game heading into halftime with a layup from Quentin Grimes with three seconds left in the first half.

After one half, West Virginia shot 39 percent from the floor to the Jayhawks’ 37 percent and forced 13 Kansas turnovers while committing eight.

The back-and-forth action continued in the second half as the two teams traded baskets to open the game’s final 20 minutes.

A three-pointer from Chase Harler later put West Virginia ahead by a score of 34-32, but Kansas would respond with three’s from Grimes and Vick, giving the Jayhawks a 38-34 lead with 16:02 left to play.

West Virginia would get a spark from Esa Ahmad who sunk back-to-back three’s, but this was followed by another three-pointer from Grimes. Following a pair of free throws from Haley that tied the game up, Marcus Garrett made a layup to give Kansas a 44-42 lead at the 12:28 mark.

That lead was extended to 47-42 before West Virginia scored five straight points to tie the game up at 47 with the help of a three-point play from Derek Culver and a tip-in from Haley.

Kansas continued to answer each punch from West Virginia and took a 56-51 lead near the seven-minute mark after two free throws from Devon Dotson. After a jump shot from Ahmad and two free throws from Dedric Lawson, West Virginia made it a two-point game again at 58-56 with a three-point play from Lamont West with 5:42 remaining.

After a jumper from Lawson that made it a four-point game, Bolden hit 2-of-3 free throws at line to put the score at 60-58 in favor of Kansas. The Jayhawks, though, would answer back yet again and made two straight layups to extend its lead to 64-58 with 2:35 left.

Wesley Harris hit a three-pointer to make it a three-point game and a layup from Culver cut the Jayhawks’ lead down to just one point. After a missed Kansas shot, the Jayhawks got the ball back with a steal after the West Virginia rebound.



After a missed Kansas shot, West Virginia went ahead with a layup from Haley which gave the Mountaineers the win.

The Mountaineers will have a quick turnaround and will take on Baylor at home Monday night for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off.

