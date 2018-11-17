Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital spends a lot of time on first down play calling.

There’s a good reason for it as well. While the Mountaineers have been impressive on third down converting 45-102 or 44-percent, a big reason for the overall improvements in efficiency have come from what happens on first downs for the offense.

“When we are the best is when we’re the most efficient on first down,” Spavital said.