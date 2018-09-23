West Virginia's 35-6 blowout of Kansas State started as mildly frustrating, grew to enthralling and ended up as the sort of romp one rarely sees Bill Snyder's Wildcats absorb. The Mountaineers got off to a slow start, then rolled to 28 points in less than 10 minutes in starting 3-0. Here's a look at the biggest thrashing of K-State in series history.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Long Bomb Gets Offense On Track: We'll identify the early struggles with turnovers in our NOT section. But despite a slow start, the offense turned red hot quickly when Will Grier hit Marcus Simms for an 82-yard score on WVU's third series of the game. After starting at the two-yard line, the offense moved to the 18 before Grier, behind excellent protection, lofted a rainbow throw down the sideline. Simms beat the corner and raced under the ball, avoiding an attempted leg tackle and breaking into the open field. The score gave the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead toward the end of the first quarter. It was Simms' first score of the season and set a new career best for longest reception, snapping the 68-yarder set against Oklahoma State in a loss last season.

Defensive Excellence and Efficiency Early: West Virginia held Kansas State to a combined 0-for-7 on third and fourth down in the first half. The Wildcats were zero for six on third down, and picked up just four first downs overall. They had 77 total yards compared to 320 for WVU, and just 20 of those yards came via the ground on 15 carries. That's an average of 1.3 yards per rush for a program that typically runs the ball as well as any in the Big 12. It was a major reason that, despite the offensive miscues early, the game was a 21-0 blanking at the break, with a near lockdown effort by Tony Gibson's 3-3-5.