No. 17 West Virginia (28-17, 11-10) avoided getting swept by TCU (26-20, 8-10) and defeated the Horned Frogs by a score of 6-5 Sunday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark

The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs were tied for the first five innings of the game before TCU took a 4-1 lead. West Virginia was able to rally back and capped off the comeback with a two-out, two-run walk-off home run by Darius Hill in the bottom of the ninth.

Junior right-handed pitcher Kade Strowd allowed eight hits, four earned runs, four walks and struck out six in 5.1 innings on the mound and Brandon White had two RBIs.

A walk and single put runners at the corners for TCU to start things off in the first inning and the Horned Frogs would take an early 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI groundout by Austin Henry. A balk on Strowd put a runner at third for TCU, but Strowd would strike out his second batter of the inning to get the Mountaineers out of the first.

During the bottom of the first, Tyler Doanes got on base with a leadoff single and advanced to third later in the inning, but he was left stranded.

After a scoreless second inning, the Mountaineers were able to tie the game up at 1-1 in the third thanks to an RBI groundout by White which scored Tevin Tucker from third base. This was set up by a pair of bunts and a throwing error.

Strowd was able to hold TCU scoreless during the fourth and fifth innings, but West Virginia’s offense went on to strand a runner on base in each of those innings.

TCU then broke the tie with a leadoff homer in the sixth inning from Jake Guenther, putting the score at 2-1 in favor of the Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs were able to add two more runs during the inning with an RBI double from Conner Shepherd and RBI single from Bobby Goodloe, making it a three-run deficit for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia was then held scoreless during the bottom of the sixth after Ivan Gonzalez, who got his second base hit of the day with a two-out single, was caught stealing second which ended the inning.

Sam Kessler, who replaced Strowd on the mound during the sixth after TCU took a 4-1 lead, retired TCU in order to start off the seventh.

The Mountaineers then rallied back and trailed by just one run after the inning thanks to an RBI double from Doanes and RBI infield single by White. Both of these hits occurred with two outs in the inning.

Both teams failed to capitalize with runners in scoring position in the eighth with TCU leaving runners on second and third and West Virginia leaving one on second.

Guenther then homered for the second time of the game during the ninth inning which gave TCU a two-run lead.

West Virginia was then able to overcome the deficit during the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer from Kevin Brophy, throwing error by TCU which allowed White to reach first base and then the two-run walk-off homer by Hill.

The Mountaineers will next face Virginia Tech on the road Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET.