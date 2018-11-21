Head coach Dana Holgorsen understands that an opportunity slipped through his football teams fingers when the ball hit the turf to close the Oklahoma State game.

“Obviously we’re a little disappointed with how things ended,” Holgorsen said.

Had West Virginia held on, they'd already be locked into a spot in the Big 12 title game regardless of what unfolds in the season's final game. A lost chance.

But that’s the thing about college football, another opportunity is always around the corner. And for West Virginia it’s the type that could come to define the entire season.