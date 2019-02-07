SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia will send six players to the NFL Draft scouting combine later this month.

Among the Mountaineers selected for the distinction were quarterback Will Grier, wide receiver David Sills, wide receiver Gary Jennings, tight end Trevon Wesco, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and linebacker David Long.

Out of that group only Long was not a senior after electing to forego his final year of eligibility following the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse.

The six total selections is the second most in the Big 12 trailing only Oklahoma and is the most players represented by the program at the combine since the 2016 edition of the event.

The combine will be held Feb. 26 to March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.