Advertisement
Published May 20, 2025
WVU with hoops roster unknowns, can baseball turn things around?
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker discuss the commitment of Braydon Hawthorne to Kentucky and what that means for the Mountaineers going forward. They then talk about WVU baseball's Big 12 title and where they sit heading into the Big 12 Tournament.

Listen on Amazon

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement