West Virginia traveled almost 2,500 miles for its first NCAA Tournament game. If it wins its two games in San Diego, the Mountaineers will head to Boston.

By now, it’s an old hat for the program which routinely crosses time zones for its conference games.

“I think if anybody is equipped to do it, we can do it after what we do in our league,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “We fly across the county constantly.”

The Mountaineers, the No. 5 seed in the East, will open tournament play against No. 12 Murray State. A Racers team that is on a 13-game winning streak, the longest such one in the nation, and is coming off an Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament title.

Murray State finished the year 26-5, while West Virginia is looking to bounce back following the third consecutive Big 12 Championship game loss. One that took some time, but now appears to be in the rearview mirror with the tournament now on deck.

Naturally the comparison will be to what unfolded two years ago when No. 3 seed West Virginia fell to No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin in the first round. But Huggins already has seen better practices than he did during that week.

“It’s a long year of playing against the same people every day. It’s a long year of basically doing the same thing every day. We were O.K. yesterday. Actually, yesterday I thought we were pretty good,” he said.

West Virginia has watched film and scouted the Racers in order to find out what they’re good at and how they can exploit what they’re not. How much scouting you ask?

“It’s like we’ve played them with how much we’ve scouted them,” he said.

One area that stands out to both the coaches and players is transition and getting to shooters as well as locating to where they are on the court in those instances. That means learning who can shoot and where they’ll be in order to prevent open looks.

As a team Murray State shoots 49-percent from the floor and 38-percent from three.

When West Virginia is trapping the same will be important.

“Rotating to those guy, like if you’re leaving a shooter you need to make sure the next guys are over there rotating to him so they don’t get an open shot,” freshman Teddy Allen said.

But ultimately the major focus has been on the Mountaineers themselves in order to get ready for the big dance and do what they can do to survive and advance.

“If you look at the games they’re close. I mean anybody in this tournament can be beat by anybody,” sophomore guard James Bolden said. “So we just have to come out there focused and be ready to play.”

That’s exactly what they’re trying to do.