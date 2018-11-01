Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

You might remember these Longhorns when they were WVU targets

Go71faesf4jivkxrduxj
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Texas players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they turned out.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}