Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 10:55:00 -0600') }} football Edit

You might remember these Orange when they were once WVU targets

Bwiwesvb1hwxbzvpce0q
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Syracuse players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia.We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they turned ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}